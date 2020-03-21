Shooting stop: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma request fans to ‘be safe and be at home’

Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma request everyone to be safe during global pandemic Coronavirus

Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has kept audience entertained with interesting twist and drama is faring well at the TRP charts.

Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma show shooting has stopped because of the global pandemic Coronavirus (Covid 19).

The team was seen wearing a mask on the set and requesting their fans to be safe and be at home.

Take a look at their picture.