shooting-of-srikanth-addala,-venkatesh’s-narappa-goes-on-floors-in-anantapur

Venkatesh in and as NarappaPR Handout

The first schedule of Venkataehsh Daggubati’s upcoming film, which is a remake of Asuran, a Tamil blockbuster, goes on floors in Anantapur. The first look of the film and the title, Narappa, have been released by the makers. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions.

There has been a lot of speculations that Shriya Saran is playing the leading lady in this film. But as Venkatesh steps into the shoes of Dhanush, actress Priyamani is going to step into the shoes of Manju Warrier.

The film is based on the caste disparities in rural areas and is set in the 1980s. In the posters, Venkatesh is seen completely transforming himself into Narappa. The rugged look with a beard and grey hair is similar to how Dhanush looked in Asuran.

Venkatesh will be seen in two different avatars

Another first look poster from Narappa.PR Handout

Set against the backdrop of the rustic Rayalaseema region, the Telugu remake of Asuran will showcase Venkatesh in two different avatars. Reports claim that the role will be shot in the initial schedules after which the actors will take a break, lose some weight and then shoot for the younger portions.

One can see that Venkatesh has completely transformed himself in Narappa and looks amazing in the rugged look. Undoubtedly, the actor is going to live up to the expectations of the audiences who are eagerly looking forward to watch him.

Also, the audience is comparing Venkatesh to Dhanush saying that no one can beat Dhanush’s performance. But Venkatesh is super excited and confident that he will win hearts all over.