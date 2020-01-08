shooting-in-downtown-ottawa-leaves-‘many’-injured

January 8, 2020 | 8: 51am

Police in Ottawa responded to a shooting that has left several people injured in the downtown area of the city Wednesday morning, according to reports.

“Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area,” police said on Twitter about the incident on Gilmour Street in Centertown.

Superintendent Hilton Radford said three people with gunshot wounds were in serious condition, according to the Toronto Star.

Police added that the incident was not an “active” shooting.

This is a developing story