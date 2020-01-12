shooting-in-baldwin-park-kills-one-man,-injures-another

A shooting in Baldwin Park killed one man and injured another Saturday evening.

Officers from the Baldwin Park Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard shortly after 6: 15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They found a man had been shot in the upper torso. He died at the scene.

Detectives later learned that a second man had been shot twice in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and was undergoing surgery.

Authorities are investigating the incident as possibly being gang-related, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting took place a little over two hours after rapper 50 Cent made a promotional appearance at a nearby liquor store. The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately say whether the shooting is believed to be related to the appearance.

There was no word on a suspect, and investigators reported no arrest.