shocking!!-varun-dhawan-and-shraddha-kapoor’s-street-dancer-3d-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers,-telegram-and-torrent-websites?-will-this-affect-box-office-collection?-street-dancer-3d-movie-hit-or-flop?

Bollywood superstars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Street Dancer 3D is released in theatres on January 24th. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and their fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their favorite’s much hyped dance action film Street Dancer 3D. Street Dancer 3D movie is one of the most awaited movies of 2020 thanks to the amazing combination of Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva and Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer 3D is a dance based movie set in London which involves the rivalry between two dance groups from India and Pakistan. However, bad news awaits the makers of Remo D’Souza’s much hyped and big budget Hindi biography period movie “Street Dancer 3D” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Will Street Dancer 3D’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Street Dancer 3D’s budget for production is around INR 100 Crores which is one of the biggest budgets for Bollywood this year. Considering the amount of investment at stake, the early pirated release of Street Dancer 3D movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.





As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers, Tamilgun, Telegram and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Street Dancer 3D is hyped well enough and the cast of Varun Dhawan, dance legend Prabhu Deva, Shraddha Kapoor and other superstars will definitely attract their fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Street Dancer 3D promises to be a visual cum dance filled treat for the amount of money invested in production and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the visuals at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Street Dancer 3D are very promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Street Dancer 3D on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run.

Street Dancer 3D Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First day collection for Street Dancer 3D is predicted to be INR 11 to 12 crores in all India box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 3 crores in all languages.

Street Dancer 3D has opened to amazing reviews. Also, the weekend is likely to boost up its occupancy in the first week.

Total Worldwide Gross: 125cr(expected)

The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

Disclaimer: We at TheNewsCrunch condemn movie piracy and pledge for strengthening the anti-piracy laws across the globe and give due respect to the skills and talent of the actors and everyone involved in the movie entertainment industry.