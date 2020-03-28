Shocking update- Selena Gomez was heartbroken after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, Jennifer Aniston came to her rescue! Check out full story here.

A new viral clip on Instagram claims that Friends actor Jennifer Aniston helped Selena Gomez heal from her breakup with Justin Bieber. Selena has regularly talked about idolising Aniston in interviews.

The damage up tale of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had made significant fodder for tabloids for months. After Justin were given engaged to Hailey Baldwin, Selena became further heartbroken. However, it seems that the famous Friends actor Jennifer Aniston played a main position in supporting Selena heal.

In a recent video montage by using Goalcast on Instagram it became discovered that even though Selena had run away from Jennifer after they had first met, consecutive meetings became them into best friends.

Selena in an interview stated she ran far from Jennifer when she met her for the primary time however they later met and became first-class friends. Jennifer helped Selena address the strain of split and Justin’s engagement as she had herself confronted it with Brad Pitt after their divorce. Jennifer advised Selena to love herself over any and everything. Jennifer was like a ray of light for Selena in her darkest moments and gave her the excellent feasible life lessons about self-love.

The clip indicates Selena saying, “It turned into sort of like a friendly meeting,” before adding, “She’s amazing” when talking approximately Jennifer Aniston.

The actress who had earlier stated she felt she have been subjected to abuse, went on to suffer from Lupus and was additionally rushed to rehab after an emotional breakdown following her breakup with Bieber.

However, in keeping with the video, Selena confessed that it’s miles Jennifer who gives her loads of maternal advice and helped her heal.

The clip went on say that with Jennifer’s assist Selena learnt to like herself without a person and four years later released her most prone album. By proudly owning her narrative and confronting her pain, she was able to let go of the past.

Much like Jennifer, Selena found power and self assurance on being on her own rather than rely on someone else.