shocking!-udit-narayan-married-second-wife-without-informing-the-first;-threatened-to-commit-suicide-(throwback)

Bollywood will forever remain indebted to Udit Narayan for giving us many unforgettable melodies. The singing legend will always be remembered for giving us classics like Pehla Nasha, Falak Tak Chal, Main Nikla O Gaddi Leke and Tip Tip Barsa Paani. While he has seen highs and lows in his professional life, his personal life was not always a bed of roses.

Udit Narayan had tied the knot with a woman named Ranjana in Bihar in 1984. Since Udit Narayan was not a well-known name in the industry back then, his marriage did not make headlines. Soon, the singing legend left his wife in his hometown and came to Mumbai to make it big. However, what’s surprising is Udit seemed to have forgotten all about her.

Udit Narayan with Ranjana and Deepa

Udit found love again and this time in the arms of Deepa Gahatraj, who happened to be from Nepal and was trying her luck in Bollywood. The duo soon tied the knot and had a son, Aditya Narayan, who is now a well-known celebrity face. Whether or not Deepa was aware of Udit’s marital status while tying the remained unknown.

First marriage

In 2006, when Udit had come for a performance and was staying in a hotel in Patna, his first wife Ranjana barged in with a number of media personnels. She had said, “I have come here to seek justice. He kept me in the dark about his second marriage with Deepa, also a playback singer, for years, and now I have come to seek my rightful place. Whenever I threatened to go public about our marriage, he silenced me with threat of committing suicide. Now I have no fears and I will take legal recourse,” she told The Hindu.

Udit accepts

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Deepa Narayan, Udit NarayanTwitter

While Udit earlier said that it was all a conspiracy to malign his image, he later accepted Ranjana as his first wife. Three months after the legal battle with Ranjana showing photographs of their wedding and several witnesses, Udit publically accepted her.

He said, “I, Udit Narayan, son of Harekrishna Narayan Jha, has accepted Ranjana as his wife and agreed to provide for her maintenance and upkeep.”

“I have no complaint or grievances against the singer’s wife, Deepa Narayan, and their son Aditya… I have got what a wife should have. I have not settled for any monetary allowance from the singer. He has agreed to keep me with him. It was a family matter and our differences have been sorted out. He has agreed to keep me as wife along with Deepa,” Ranjana had said.