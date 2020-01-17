shocking!-savdhaan-india-actress-rescued-from-high-profile-sex-racket-in-mumbai

[Representational Image]Reuters

In a major development, Mumbai police have busted a high-profile sex racket. Several actresses, including a minor, have been rescued. Priya Sharma, who was the mastermind behind the sex-racket, which was flourishing in a three-star hotel, was arrested.

The rescued actresses have worked in various web-series and some Marathi television serials. One of the actress had also featured in Savdhaan India. A PTI report states that Priya Sharma ran the sex racket under the pretext of running a travel agency in Kandivali.

“During the raid, three females, including a minor were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket was arrested,” Senior inspector of Social Service branch, Sandesh Revale said. The report further states that the woman used to charge a minimum of Rs 60,000 for each girl.

Savdhaan India actor sacked

Savdhaan India was recently in the news when actor Sushant Singh, who had been hosting the show for several years, was sacked. The actor alleged that it was when he stood up in solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia that he was terminated from the show without proper warning.

Sushant spoke at length with media about the sudden exit. “I got to know about this last night itself. The person who heads the team, texted me, saying, ‘your last shooting day is on this certain date.’ I really felt bad. I consider Savdhaan India as my own show. I’m emotionally very attached to that show but then it’s the channel’s decision,” he said.

“I hope they would have informed me with a prior notice, but this is a very small price I have paid, the issue out there is much more grave. Work and come and go. I’m answerable to all the youngsters, the future generation, and I have to raise my voice otherwise what’s the point of making people alert through a show?” he added.