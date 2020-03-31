SHOCKING: Salman Khan's relative passes away, Find out who

The country is already going through a difficult period because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown period. The count in the number of infected people only seems to be rising and things aren’t getting better at the moment.

Amidst all this, we hear and report to you another piece of shocking news. The news is about the tragic death of Salman Khan’s distant cousin brother, Abdulla Khan. Salman was considered to be very close to Abdulla and Abdulla who was a bodybuilder as well would often train with Salman together. The reason for death is said to be lung cancer.

May the departed soul rest in peace and our condolences to the family of the lost life.