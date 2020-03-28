The country is going through one of the most massive lockdowns in its entire history and it’s all due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is tense for real as still there’s no vaccine for the virus. The only solution which the Government feels is viable now is to be locked in our own houses and remain isolated.

Amidst all this, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor comes with a shocking viewpoint where he feels the liquor shops should be made open for some time in the evening. He concludes that any way people are buying illegally and having so it’s better they make it legal so that the excise money can be used by the Government. Check his post below –

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc… need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020