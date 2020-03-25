SHOCKING: Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19



LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech as he attends a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House on March 12, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The year 2020 started on a rather disastrous note with the Coronavirus pandemic infecting and killing thousands all around the world. A true and threatening epidemic, it’s been some time that the world has seen something of this type.

Almost the entire world economy is on the verge of a shutdown and people have no option but to be quarantined in their homes. Be it rich or the poor, the virus doesn’t spare anyone and the latest to fall prey to the virus is none other than the Duke Of Cornwall, Prince Charles.

As per media reports, Prince Charles has been displaying mild symptoms and has been found positive for Covid-19.

Here’s wishing him and everyone infected a very speedy recovery and may this global pandemic ends soon. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.