shocking!-prabhas-fans-get-cheated-by-a-fake-account;-read-how

Prabhas fans have always been excited to know more about their favourite Baahubali star. After all, the actor has created his universe of fans, who will never let him down when it comes to promoting his films on social media. However, Prabhas fans have recently been cheated by a fake account on social media.

Apparently, the news is doing the rounds that the title of the Mahanati fame, Nag Ashwin directorial, that features Prabhas in the lead, will be out on Ugadi evening. On the other hand, director Radha Krishna Kumar already announced that ‘O Dear‘ first look will come out soon and this new update has excited Prabhas’ fans.

However, the news is utter fake as it has not come from any reliable sources. In fact, the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies has a fake account and it tweeted that the ‘title’ of #Prabha21 will be out on Ugadi. Apart from that, the same fake Twitter account also shocked Jr NTR fans earlier, by announcing that Ashwini Dutt and Jr NTR are joining hands for a film like Baahubali. Notably, the official Twitter account of Vyjayanthi Movies is not a verified one.

Hence, the fans got confused and started trending fake news. Sadly, after learning about the false news, Prabhas fans felt cheated and disappointed. The Baahubali actor has not yet reacted on the same.

As far as work is concerned, Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial venture. Based in the 70s European eras, the yet-to-be-titled romantic film is releasing in 2020.