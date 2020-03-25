SHOCKING: Now Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 for the THIRD time

Ever since we heard about how singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 and how casually she went ahead with her performances despite having had a travel history, she has been receptive to a lot of criticism.

The criticism followed when it was reported that Kanika was throwing ‘starry tantrums’ and wasn’t cooperating enough.

And now another piece of shocking news follows when we hear that Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 virus for the third time in a row.

SGPGIMS Director R.K Dhiman said that Kanika has tested positive for the third time and her treatment will continue until and unless she tests negative for at least two times.

