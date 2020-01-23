shocking!-mohit-suri-‘regrets’-launching-kunal-kemmu:-feel-bad-i-launched-him-15-years-back

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal KemmuInstagram

Ever since the trailer of Malang starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur has released, fans are waiting with bated breath for the film to release. Already hailed as Mohit Suri’s blockbuster, Malang also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

There is no denying the fact that despite being a fabulous actor, Kunal Kemmu has not been able to make it big in the industry. Though he has a number of hit films in his list, people hardly remember him for the roles that he has played. It was Mohit Suri who had launched Kunal in Kalyug, 15 years back and Mohit regrets his decision now. Talking about the same to Mumbai Mirror, Mohit said, “Kunal Kemmu too, a much-underrated actor. I feel bad I launched him 15 years back in Kalyug when it was all about looks. Genuine talent is being recognised today and Kunal can put any actor to shame. Adi and he were always in the film.”

Further talking about other casts in the film, Mohit said, “We wanted a girl who is liked by all but not known to all. Disha has done small, likable roles but no one really knows the girl. That’s the enigma of her character too. She has a sweet face and a hot body and our film will also reveal a fab actor. For the bad guy, we wanted someone who’s known as a hero, and that was Mr Kapoor. On the set, he was like a producer, co-director and an actor.”

Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu’s first look posters from MalangPR Handout

Kunal Kemmu’s accepts his mistake

Apart from being immensely talented, Kunal Kemmu is also known for being too modest, humble and polite. Once, Kunal Kemmu was fined by Mumbai police for riding a bike without a helmet. However, the actor was praised for accepting his mistake and apologizing for it.

Kunal himself shared pictures that show him riding a bike without a helmet. In the caption, the Go Goa Gone actor had written that it was “embarrassing” to see such pictures doing the rounds on social media. He apologized, saying that he doesn’t want to set a wrong example.

“I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn. apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example! [sic],” he tweeted with the photos. Soon, Mumbai police replied to the post on Twitter, saying that an e-challan has been dispatched to his address. Kunal also accepted the same politely.