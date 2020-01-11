shocking!!-mahesh-babu-and-rashmika-mandanna’s-sarileru-neekevvaru-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers-and-torrent-websites?-will-this-affect-box-office-collection?-sarileru-neekevvaru-movie-hit-or-flop?

Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru is released in theatres on January 10th. Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and their fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their favorite’s much hyped film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the most awaited movies of 2020 thanks to the action packed line up and Mahesh Babu’s role of a tough military officer who is posted in Kurnool.





However, bad news awaits the makers of Anil Ravipudi’s mega budget Telugu movie “Sarileru Neekevvaru” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Sarileru Neekevvaru’s cast includes the Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj.

Will Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Sarileru Neekevvaru’s budget for production is around INR 100 Crores which is one of the biggest budgets for Telugu movie industry this year. Considering the amount of investment at stake, the early pirated release of Sarileru Neekevvaru movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.





As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers, Tamilgun, Telegram and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Sarileru Neekevvaru is hyped well enough and the cast of Mahesh Babu, Rashmika and other stars will definitely attract their fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Sarileru Neekevvaru promises to be a visual cum entertaining treat for the amount of money invested in production and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the visuals at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Sarileru Neekevvaru are very promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run.

Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First day collection for Sarileru Neekevvaru is predicted to be INR 12 crores in all India box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 4.5 crores in all languages.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has opened to amazing reviews. Also, the festival weekend is likely to boost up its occupancy in the first week.

Total Worldwide Gross: 135Cr(expected)

The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

Disclaimer: We at TheNewsCrunch condemn movie piracy and pledge for strengthening the anti-piracy laws across the globe and give due respect to the skills and talent of the actors and everyone involved in the movie entertainment industry.