SHOCKING: KGF sensation Yash QUITS KGF Chapter 2 mid-way, has a major fallout with Sanjay Dutt

Ever since the time the first chapter of KGF released, fans loved the movie and showered never-ending love and appreciation for Yash.

The anticipation and hype only got bigger for the last two years as it’s been a long time that fans have been waiting for chapter 2 of the movie.

Chapter 2 of the movie only got bigger with people like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast.

However, to put all excitement to rest, we report to you exclusively a shocking news of Yash quitting the KGF 2. As per sources, we hear that the reason for Yash quitting the project is Sanjay Dutt.

We hear that Yash and Sanjay Dutt had an argument over the amount of screen space they have in the movie. While Yash who plays the protagonist is to get the better of Sanjay Dutt who plays the antagonist, Dutt who is a superstar in his own right feels Yash is too new to get the better of him on screen too early.

This resulted in a heated argument on the sets and finally, Yash decided to quit the project by informing the director.

