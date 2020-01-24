shocking!!-kangana-ranaut’s-panga-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers,-telegram-and-torrent-websites?-will-this-affect-box-office-collection?-panga-movie-hit-or-flop?

Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga is released in theatres on January 24th 2020. Kangana Ranaut’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their favorite’s much hyped film Panga. Panga movie is one of the most biopic movies of 2020 thanks to the amazing story line of Kangana Ranaut playing the role of a national Kabaddi player. However, bad news awaits the makers of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s big budget Hindi movie “Panga” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Panga’s cast includes the Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta, Richcha Chadda and Jassie Gill.

Will Panga’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Panga’s budget for production is around INR 25 Crores which is one of the mediocre budgets for Bollywood this year. Considering the amount of investment at stake, the early pirated release of Panga movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.





As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers, Tamilgun, Telegram and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Panga is hyped well enough and the cast of Kangana Ranaut and other stars will definitely attract their fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Panga promises to be a heart touching cum thrilling treat for the amount of money invested in production and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the visuals at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Panga are very promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Panga on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run.

Panga Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First day collection for Panga is predicted to be INR 8 crores in all India box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 2.5 crores in all languages.

Panga has opened to amazing reviews. Also, the weekend is likely to boost up its occupancy in the first week.

Total Worldwide Gross: 110Cr(expected)

The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

Disclaimer: We at TheNewsCrunch condemn movie piracy and pledge for strengthening the anti-piracy laws across the globe and give due respect to the skills and talent of the actors and everyone involved in the movie entertainment industry.