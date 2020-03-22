Shocking Fact About The Kanye West- Taylor Swift Feud! Their famous phone calls have been leaked! Stop everything else and check this out.

We all are well aware of the age-old Kanye West- Taylor Swift feud, which just went on to increase with time. However, this new discovery has come up that has put the whole in perspective. Let us take a look at the whole drama.

The Whole Taylor Swift And Kanye West Drama Have Reached A Whole Level!

The dramatic and controversial 2016 phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West that transfixed the world when Kim Kardashian published three minutes of it on Snapchat to portray Swift as a liar has now been leaked, in its 25-minute entirety. However, it’s still not known who let the full video out of the bag!

The suddenly leaked recording does corroborate that Swift indicated that she was okay with the line that goes I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex and understood it as tongue-in-cheek as well. Take a look at what fans have to say about this recent discovery over Twitter.

The Recording Sheds Light On Their Earlier Feuds As Well!

We all know how Kanye West states that he and Taylor discussed the lyrics in advance over the phone and the singer even gave her blessings to the song. However, Taylor’s representative states that Kanye West did call but not for approval but ask Taylor to release his single Famous on her Twitter account. The Lover singer declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.

Kim Kardashian also supported her husband and said that Swift totally dissed Kanye. However, Taylor Swift admitted that after she heard the song she was just done with it. However, this new leaked recording has put everything in new light.