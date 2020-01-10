shocking!!-deepika-padukone’s-chhapaak-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers,-telegram-and-torrent-websites?-will-this-affect-box-office-collection?-chhapaak-movie-hit-or-flop?

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak is released in theatres on January 9th 2020. Deepika Padukone and her fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their favorite’s much hyped film Chhapaak. Chhapaak movie is one of the most biopic movies of 2020 thanks to the amazing story line of Deepika Padukone playing the role of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi, who was attacked on the streets of Delhi with acid by a man in 2005. However, bad news awaits the makers of Meghna Gulzar’s mega budget Hindi movie “Chhapaak” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Chhapaak’s cast includes the Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Vishal Dahiya, Madhurjeet Sarghi and Ankit.

Will Chhapaak’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Chhapaak’s budget for production is around INR 35 Crores which is one of the biggest budgets for Bollywood this year. Considering the amount of investment at stake, the early pirated release of Chhapaak movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.





As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers, Tamilgun, Telegram and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Chhapaak is hyped well enough and the cast of Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and other stars will definitely attract their fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Chhapaak promises to be a heart touching cum thrilling treat for the amount of money invested in production and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the visuals at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Chhapaak are very promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Chhapaak on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run.

Chhapaak Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First day collection for Chhapaak is predicted to be INR 24 crores in all India box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 6.5 crores in all languages.

Total Worldwide Gross: 210Cr(expected)

The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

Disclaimer: We at TheNewsCrunch condemn movie piracy and pledge for strengthening the anti-piracy laws across the globe and give due respect to the skills and talent of the actors and everyone involved in the movie entertainment industry.