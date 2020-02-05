shocking-cctv-of-murderer-who-vomited-on-his-walk-home-after-sexually-assaulting-and-killing-oap

Sinister CCTV footage shows a murderer entering the home of an elderly woman before sexually assaulting and killing her and vomiting on his walk home.

Reece Dempster, 23, admitted sexually assaulting and killing widow Dorothy Woolmer in her own home last year.

At the Old Bailey today, Dempster, who carried out the attack while on the hunt for money to feed his drug habit, admitted one count of murder and two of sexual assault by penetration.

CCTV now released by police shows him enter 89-year-old Mrs Woolmer’s home late on the evening of August 3 last year.

Dorothy Woolmer was killed and attacked in her home last August (PA Wire/PA Images)

In the dark of night he goes into the property, where he committed the vile acts in Tottenham, north London.

The morning after he can be seen walking away before twice bending over and vomiting on his journey. CCTV also shows him with bottles of alcohol he stole from Mrs Woomer’s home.

Dempster leaves the property with stolen bottles of alcohol (Met Police)

Mrs Woolmer’s lifeless and bloodied body was found, semi-naked, in her bed by her sister and a close friend who.

They had been concerned when the pensioner failed to answer the door for her morning newspaper.

Guilty: Reece Dempster admitted one count of murder and two of sexual assault by penetration (Met Police)

Dempster was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Outlining the case on Monday at the start of what was intended to be a three-week trial, prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told jurors how Dempster had carried out some gardening work for the victim the previous month and returned to burgle it.

He had ‘cased the premises’,” Mr Orchard said. “He knew a vulnerable elderly lady lived there.

“CCTV evidence that evening indicates he may have been drinking but he clearly knew what he was doing.”

Mr Orchard said Dempster likely broke in via the back door.

His entry was some time after 10.47pm and found Mrs Woolmer asleep in bed.

Dempster, who is 6ft 3ins, fled the scene the following morning, just before 6am, and went to his father’s house nearby.

Prosecutors at the Old Bailey decided against proceeding with a further count of rape. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

He has been remanded into custody for sentencing.