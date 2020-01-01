shocking!!-akshay-kumar-and-kareen-kapoor’s-good-newwz-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers-and-torrent-websites?-will-this-affect-box-office-collection?-good-newwz-movie-hit-or-flop?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s film Good Newwz is going to released in theatres on December 27 on the occasion of Christmas and New Year week holidays. Akshay and his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their favorite’s much hyped film Good Newwz. Good Newwz movie is one of the most awaited movies of 2019 thanks to the amazing combination of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. However, bad news awaits the makers of Akshay Kumar’s mega budget Hindi movie “Good Newwz” as Tamilrockers, Movierulz a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Good Newwz’s cast includes the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Will Good Newwz’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Good Newwz’s budget for production is around INR 75 Crores which is one of the biggest budgets for Bollywood this year. Considering the amount of investment at stake, the early pirated release of Good Newwz movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.





As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers, Tamilgun and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Good Newwz is hyped well enough and the cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and other superstars will definitely attract their fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Good Newwz promises to be a visual cum hilarious treat for the amount of money invested in production and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the visuals at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Good Newwz are highly promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Good Newwz on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run.

Good Newwz Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First weekend collection for Good Newwz is predicted to be INR 72 crores in all India box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 8 crores in all languages.

Good Newwz has opened to amazing reviews. Also, the New year holidays is likely to boost up its occupancy in the first week.

Total Worldwide Gross: 180Cr(expected)

The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

