shocking!!-ajay-devgn-and-kajol’s-tanhaji-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers,-telegram-and-torrent-websites?-will-this-affect-box-office-collection?-panipat-movie-hit-or-flop?

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s film Tanhaji is released in theatres on January 10th. Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and their fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their favorite’s much hyped biographic period action film Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji movie is one of the most awaited movies of 2020 thanks to the amazing combination of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar. Tanhaji is a historic movie set in the 17th century revolving around one of the greatest military heroes of Indian history who worked under Maratha leader Chatrapati Shivaji. However, bad news awaits the makers of Om Raut’s much hyped and big budget Hindi biography period movie “Tanhaji” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Will Tanhaji’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Tanhaji’s budget for production is around INR 150 Crores which is one of the biggest budgets for Bollywood this year. Considering the amount of investment at stake, the early pirated release of Tanhaji movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.





As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers, Tamilgun, Telegram and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Tanhaji is hyped well enough and the cast of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and other superstars will definitely attract their fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Tanhaji promises to be a visual cum historic treat for the amount of money invested in production and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the visuals at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Tanhaji are very promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Tanhaji on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run.

Tanhaji Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First day collection for Tanhaji is predicted to be INR 7.5 to 8 crores in all India box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 3 crores in all languages.

Tanhaji has opened to amazing reviews. Also, the weekend is likely to boost up its occupancy in the first week.

Total Worldwide Gross: 110cr(expected)

The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

Disclaimer: We at TheNewsCrunch condemn movie piracy and pledge for strengthening the anti-piracy laws across the globe and give due respect to the skills and talent of the actors and everyone involved in the movie entertainment industry.