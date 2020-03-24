SHOCKING: Aaron Tveit the latest actor to test positive for Covid-19 after Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju



NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 18: Actor Aaron Tveit attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss the television production of ‘GREASE: LIVE’ at AOL Studios In New York on January 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)

The Coronavirus epidemic seems to be an ever-increasing problem at the moment with more and more people getting tested positive day by day. Italy is the worst affected country and more than four thousand people have tested positive killing few as well. Actors, politicians, singers or the common men, the disease doesn’t differentiate.

And now, the piece of tragic news comes when we hear that actor Aaron Tveit of ‘Broadway’ fame is the latest to get tested positive for Covid-19. His name comes after popular names like Tom Hanks, Kristofer Hivju, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and many more.

Here's wishing them all a speedy recovery and may the world recover soon from this mess.