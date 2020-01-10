shocking!-aamir-ali-and-sanjeeda-shaikh-have-4-months-old-baby-born-through-surrogacy?

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit













Even as fans of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh reel over the news of the TV couple’s separation, another news is doing the rounds that will further leave fans shocked.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda ShaikhInstagram

The good-looking telly couple is parents to a baby girl, who is four-month-old. According to a report in Bombay Times, Aamir and Sanjeeda apparently opted for surrogacy and have kept the news of her birth under wraps for reasons best known to them.

The source added that the couple is trying their best to resolves their differences. “Differences started cropping up between them some time ago, but they were trying their best to not let it hamper their relationship. Matters escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October last year, and she left for her parental home. Though they continued to be in touch for some time after that, they stopped talking to each other over a month ago. Since the differences are a result of minor issues, we are hoping that they will reconcile,” said the source.

Couple’s separation

Aamir and Sanjeeda got married in March 2012 after seven years of courtship. The news of them having troubles in their marriage shocked their fans as they were considered to be the ideal couple.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda ShaikhInstagram

Rumour has it that the duo is not even staying together. When Aamir was contacted for confirmation, the actor had a rather strange reply. Without denying or agreeing to it, he simply told SpotboyE.com: “I don’t know what you are talking about!”

Surprisingly, just a few months ago on the actor’s birthday, Sanjeeda had shared a selfie with him on Instagram with a lovely message. A few weeks ago, Aamir had shared a video of romantic clicks of the couple to wish the actress on her birthday. Sanjeeda had, however, simply replied to it with, “Thanks Ali.”