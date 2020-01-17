shocked-sarah-hyland-didn’t-know-beloved-modern-family-character-was-being-killed-off-until-she-saw-it-on-tv

Spoilers for Modern Family ahead…

Spare a thought for Sarah Hyland, who found out about a beloved character on her show Modern Family being killed off along with the rest of us.

The star apparently doesn’t read the scripts of episodes she’s not in, and, for some reason, she wasn’t included in one that killed off her grandpa Frank.

And, she was just as shocked as we were as she tuned in this week.

As she got herself together, the 29-year-old posted a video to her Instagram Stories in which she voiced her utter shock at not knowing about this bold move from showrunners.

How did no one tell her on set? Do they just walk around keeping these sorts of secrets?

‘So, I don’t read scripts of episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you,’ the actor, who plays Haley Dunphy on the long-running show, said on Wednesday night. ‘I still feel special.’

Even though she was dealing with some pretty profound fictional character loss here, punters eagerly told the star she’d spoiled the episode for them.

And we all know how well people take spoilers…

That prompted Sarah to follow up her original Story as she said: ‘I guess I should’ve put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off guard.

‘Like, as his granddaughter, you think I’d be invited to his funeral.

‘If it’s any consolation to those who are angry about the spoiler alert, karma hit real fast and Boo just farted in my face and the smell was so bad she had to get off the bed because she couldn’t handle the heat.’

In the episode, titled Legacy, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) goes to visit his father Frank (Fred Willard) after he was found wandering a grocery store for hours.

What ensued was a tear-jerking episode where the two spent the day together with Phil later revealing it was Frank’s last, as the character passed away off camera.

‘When I was growing up, he was the cool dad,’ Phil said. ‘He was hip. He knew all the dances from Grease [and] he knew all the expressions — BFF: Best Friends Forever, TMI: Too Much Information, BJ: Blue Jeans.’

‘We didn’t do much that day, but it might have been one of the best days I’ve ever had with my dad. I just didn’t know it would be the last.’

Modern Family airs on ABC in the US.





