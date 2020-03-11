shock-jock’s-furious-aflw-text-from-daughter

Shock jock Steve Price has revealed that his furious daughter pulled him into line with a searing text message after his criticism of the AFLW.

Price launched a harsh attack on the AFLW last week, saying that far too much money was being poured into women’s footy and that, “I wouldn’t cross the road to watch it.”

His Triple M co-hosts, Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy, criticised Price’s blast. And Price’s own daughter, who is a footy player, was furious.

“I normally wouldn’t do this, but … (my daughter) sent me a WhatsApp message which I am gonna read out,” Price said on Triple M on Tuesday.

“It is a form of an apology from me.

Shock jock Steve Price, main, and Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy, inset. (The Age)

“She said, ‘Dad, I have to say I started to cry reading your views on AFLW. I’m incredibly disappointed, and it makes me very angry.

“‘You raised me to love the game of AFL and thanks to the AFLW competition, I finally got the courage to join a club and play last year.

“‘Having a women’s league encouraged me to get involved with the sport I’d watched and admired my entire life. Without it, I never would have played it.

“‘It makes me pretty furious to know you don’t care’.”

Price continued: “That struck home for me … When one of your children says that to you, it pulls you up pretty sharp.

“I should go watch a game live and sit there and have a view at the end of that.”

Yet Price still claims that women’s footy is over-funded.

“I’m not changing my view that I think a lot of money’s been spent where it perhaps shouldn’t be,” he said.