shkodran-mustafi:-giving-up-on-arsenal-comeback-could-have-led-to-retirement

Shkodran Mustafi says he may as well have retired if he didn’t think he could win his place back in the Arsenal team.

The defender was deemed surplus to requirements by former Gunners head coach Unai Emery and told he could find a new club last summer.

Mustafi, however, has been reintegrated into the first team by new boss Mikel Arteta and impressed in recent weeks.

It is a remarkable comeback from the German, who recently opened up about the difficulties he has experienced dealing with abuse from supporters, and he has now revealed too how he never gave up on winning his spot back in the Arsenal team.

“At the end of the day we know how it is in football,” said Mustafi.

“You always get your chances, you always get the possibilities to go again and go again and when you start thinking like you said, I think it’s when you retire from football.

“It’s not the way a professional should think.

“For me it’s always been the same, I always try to put my personal stuff behind me and be there for the team.

“Always when the team needed me I wanted to be there, not only in the games but as well in training.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“It’s easy to be professional when things are going good but I think it’s the same and important when things are not going so good personally, to be professional.

“At the end of the day, we are here to work and we are here to play for a big club.

“I always wanted to be ready and be there and whenever the team or the coach needs me I always say I’m going to be there.”

Mustafi played the full 90 minutes on Sunday as Arsenal drew 0-0 at Burnley to claim their third clean sheet in nine games under Arteta.

In Pictures | Burnley vs Arsenal | 02/02/2020

The German’s appearance was a surprise given the fact only on Monday last week he had been carried off on a stretcher during the win at Bournemouth.

Scans later showed Mustafi had suffered a sprained ankle, but he duly played through the pain barrier at Turf Moor just six days later.

“[My injury] looked very bad on the screen against Bournemouth,” he added.

Mustafi was stretchered off at Bournemouth on Monday night. (Getty Images)

“Our doctors are very careful with injuries, they try to protect us as much as possible so they try to make me go safety first.

“But then after I received the scan I think it was clear that with a painkiller I could go back on the pitch.”