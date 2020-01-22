shkodran-mustafi-apologises-to-arsenal-teammate-david-luiz-after-his-error-against-chelsea

Shkodran Mustafi has apologised to David Luiz after his error contributed to the Brazilian’s sending off against Chelsea.

Luiz, returning to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his summer move across north London, was given his marching orders in the 26th minute by referee Stuart Attwell after he hauled down Tammy Abraham.

Mustafi had sold both Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno short with a woefully under-hit backpass, causing the former Chelsea centre-half to panic and commit a professional foul.

To his credit, Mustafi regained his composure after Jorginho put the home side ahead from the penalty spot and played his part in a spirited rearguard action which eventually yielded a point following a 2-2 draw.

The much maligned Germany international took to social media afterwards to praise the resilience Mikel Arteta’s side demonstrated in difficult circumstances, and also said sorry to Luiz who will now miss next Monday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Bournemouth through suspension.

‘I am absolutely happy and proud to have such a great team that fought with me all 90 minutes after my mistake that not only caused the first goal, but also send David Luiz (Sorry, David!) off the pitch,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘We never give up, we fight with passion and stand together!’

Mustafi’s praise was echoed by Arteta who was delighted to claim a point, especially given his reliance on so many youngsters in light of Arsenal’s mounting injury crisis.

He said: ‘I am [proud]. The spirit they showed, the character, the fight and the leadership was there as well.

‘You have to really stand up. When someone makes a mistake, it can happen in football, so someone has to take a red card for him. It can happen.

‘What cannot happen is that afterwards we don’t stand up for him. Every single player did it with belief as well.

‘I could sense it at half-time that they believed they could get back in the game. I wasn’t expecting Hector to score with his left foot obviously, but I’m very pleased.’

