Shivangi Joshi vs Surbhi Jyoti vs Sriti Jha: Who Follows SPUNKY Fashion?

While there are a lot of styles and designs which our television celebrities are opting for to look uber chic and their glamorous best even while making casual statements, denim and skirts have made an evergreen place in their hearts.

Shivangi Joshi and her choices in fashion have yet again started grabbing the attention of people. Her graceful personality and delicate features have always been a talking point amongst many people. It is these features that help her accentuate her beauty with any style of clothing. But, until then let’s appreciate her sense in spunky fashion and style.

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. These roles can rightly be taken as an example of her versatility. Other than this, she has inspired many people to follow her unique fashion sense, effortlessly. Her very minimalistic yet elegant kind of fashion has always been her forte.

Sriti Jha is ruling the Television industry with her successful Balaji Telefilms’ serial Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha has always presented her style and spunky fashion sense uniquely. She appears so different from her TV avatar in real life and fans always feel awed with her cute images on social media. Famously known as Pragya, Sriti inspires and motivates many women when it comes to fashion.

