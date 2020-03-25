shivangi-joshi,-erica-fernandes,-jennifer-winget,-shrenu-parikh:-who-is-the-sexiest!

Shivangi is loved for the role of Naira and is one of the leading ladies of the small screen. Her chemistry with her co-star Mohsin Khan is loved by my millions of fans and they lovingly call them Kaira.

Television beauty, Shivangi Joshi marks a perfect ending to this year by making a place for herself in an online poll. The actress has been ranked 7th in an online poll of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Woman List. Shivangi is one of the Indian other actresses who has bagged a place in the list.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay star, Erica Fernandes, is a Greek Goddess when it comes to fashion. She is blazing hot and is every man’s crush. She nails every outfit, be it Indian or Western.

Every girl/woman nationwide is dying to find out her diet plan and gym routine. She is followed by everyone, notwithstanding age. She inspires us to hit the gym as we long for a hot body like Erica. Her physique, the way she pulls every outfit she wears, makes her a Fashion Diva. Now tell me who’s the sexiest?

Currently, Jennifer is working on Beyhadh. With her powerful performance in the show, the actress has won the hearts of the audience yet again.

Jennifer Winget is the ultimate sexy siren of the small screen. Her power-packed performances on screen have already won our hearts and now she is slaying us with her hot avatar. Jennifer Winget is one of the most sought-after actresses in the television industry and never fails in the style stakes.

Besides this, Jennifer is often looked up to for her sartorial sense. From Indian wear to bold western outfits – the actress knows how to carry it all with ease and panache. She goes all wild and sexy!

Shrenu Parikh is a true inspiration when it comes to fashion. She is the epitome of style and grace. Even if you try hard, you cannot ignore her unique style and fashion sense. Be it traditional or modern, or a fusion of the two, she carries it off well. Her style game is always on point and she gives priority to personal style over trends.

If being sexy is a thing then Shrenu is Picasso of it.

