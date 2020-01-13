shivaji-vis-a-vis-modi:-book-equating-chhatrapati-to-pm-kicks-up-storm-in-maharashtra

WATCH | PM Modi picks litter from Mamallapuram beach, keeps up with Swachh Bharat Mission













The book, titled “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi”, written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal triggered a huge controversy in Maharashtra as the book compared the Prime Minister with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sanjay Raut said the warrior king’s descendants should clarify if they like PM Modi being likened to him.IANS

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the revered idol of Maharashtra and cannot be ‘compared’ with anyone, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday (January 13), demanding a ban on “Aaj Ke Shivaji – Narendra Modi” which was released yesterday.

“The BJP must recall the book immediately and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should personally intervene and ensure the book is banned,” Raut told reporters. Raut also said the warrior king’s descendants should clarify if they like PM Modi being likened to him.

The book, titled “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi”, has been written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal.Twitter

The book, by a BJP activist, has been slammed by the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Also, All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale, political activists and intellectuals have criticised the book as it allegedly seeks to draw comparisons between the great Maratha hero and the Prime Minister.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our national hero, Prime Minister Modi is the respected leader of the country… The Chhatrapati’s descendants of the Kolhapur and Satara dynasties must take serious note of this,” Raut urged.

Sambhaji Raje demanded that BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately ban the book, which was published in the BJP’s Delhi office.