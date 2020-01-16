shirley-ballas’-son-mark-goes-for-grunge-as-he-ditches-squeaky-clean-dancing-with-the-stars-look

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas’ son Mark might be hard to recognise these days as he’s sporting a much more relaxed look compared to his former squeaky clean image.

As a professional dancer on the US’ Dancing With The Stars, Mark was best known for sporting slicked-back hair and smart ballroom outfits but he’s drastically switched up his look these days and, we’re here for it.

The 33-year-old was seen out and about with friends on Tuesday and dressed down for the coffee run in a pair of jeans and Led Zeppelin t-shirt.

Completing his grungy look, the dancer’s hair has grown out and he’s now sporting a full beard as well as an earring.

Mark launched his Dancing With The Stars career in 2007 and went on to win an Emmy for outstanding choreography in 2011.

He was famously partnered up with Kim Kardashian in season seven but she struggled to get far in the live shows and was eliminated in 11th place.

Well, she always did say that dancing wasn’t her thing.

Some of Mark’s other memorable partners include Sabrina The Teenage Witch actress Melissa Joan Hart, singer Katherine Jenkins, actress Christina Milian, 90210’s Shannen Doherty and Bristol Palin.

Mark ended his time with DWTS on a high as he finished second place in 2016 with MMA fighter Paige VanZant and then with singer Lindsey Stirling in 2017, his final year after a decade on the show.

Coincidentally, as Mark bowed out of DWTS that year, his mother Shirley was made head judge of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

These days, Mark has kicked off his dancing shoes to take up a singing career and is part of the duo, Alexander Jean alongside his wife BC Jean Ballas.

The couple, who married in 2016, released their latest song O Holy Night in December and reached number one on the singer/songwriter chart.

Rounding off a great year for their music career, the duo shared their Spotify end of year numbers and thanked fans for their support.

‘Pretty cool to see the growth this year while we’ve be hibernating in the studio making new music,’ they wrote in an Instagram post.

‘Thank you @spotify & big thanks to the AJ Army & all new listeners who discovered us this year 20/20 is gonna be fun.’

