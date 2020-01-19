shirley-ballas-and-danny-taylor-back-at-it-as-they-can’t-keep-lips-off-one-another-in-passionate-pda

Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor are feeling the love, that’s for sure, as they engaged in a passionate PDA last week.

The pair just couldn’t keep their hands or lips off one another, as they have cameras dinner and a show in Birmingham.

Shirley, 59, was seen snogging her boyfriend after they arrived back from dinner at San Carlo restaurant, making us feel like we needed to avert our eyes.

They had no qualms in showing off their love, as they embraced and danced, clearly having a delightful meal together.

Danny, 47, was ever the supportive partner as he was sporting a lanyard for Shirley’s Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The Strictly judge and her actor boyfriend recently starred together in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime, also featuring Britain’s Got Talent star George Sampson, and it’s abundantly clear working together didn’t dim that spark they hold for one another.

And it’s hardly the first time they’ve engaged in a cheeky public snog, after they were seen in a clinch while in Darlington last year.

We love to see it.

The pair, in fact, met on a Panto, as Shirley revealed while speaking on Loose Woman: ‘We met on panto as friends.

‘It didn’t really take off until March… for him. I fell in love way before. I think for me it was first sight. He was going through a difficult time in his relationship.’

Recently Shirley admitted the pair have spoken about adoption in a quest to build a family together.

‘We have spoken about that, we have. We’re in the realms of talking about that the last six months – and if we have a home, we could give someone a home,’ she said on Loose Women.

‘I think it’s really quite important. It doesn’t matter who has the home, if you can give a home to a child who’s been in care for such a long time, I think it’s very important.’

Last year Shirley opened up about her relationship, admitting it angers her when people make a big deal out of the age gap, after they went public in March last year.

‘It makes me cross when he is described as a toyboy,’ she told Saga magazine. ‘He is a 47-year-old grown man who can make his own choices. He is not 18.’

She went on: ‘You can have a man who is 25 years older than his girlfriend and no one says anything.’

