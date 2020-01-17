shirdi-shut-indefinitely-from-sunday-amid-row-over-sai-baba’s-birthplace

Devotees coming to Shirdi will not face any difficulties, an official of the temple body said (File)

Shirdi:

The administrative body of Sai Baba’s Samadhi calls for the indefinite closure of the Shirdi temple after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said Pathri in Parbhani is Sai Baba’s birthplace.

“We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours from January 19,” said B Wakchaure of Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

“A meeting of villagers will be convened Saturday evening to discuss the issue. Devotees will not face any difficulty if they come to Shirdi,” Mr Wakchaure added.