shimla,-manali-receive-first-snowfall-of-2020

Shimla witnessed 6.4 cm snowfall in the afternoon. (File)

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI):

Shimla and Manali received the first snowfall of 2020 as cold wave intensified across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Keylong and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures below the freezing point, according to the Meteorological Department.

Manali in Kullu district received snowfall on Saturday morning, whereas state capital Shimla witnessed 6.4 cm snowfall in the afternoon. Light snowfall (0.2 cm) occurred in Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district.

The snowfall brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.

The maximum temperature decreased by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The maximum temperature in Keylong was minus 3.1 degrees Celsius and that in Kufri was minus 1.1 degree Celsius, he added.

Meanwhile, the MeT department has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and middle hills of the state on January 6 and 7.

The MeT department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life”.

Yellow is the least dangerous among the warnings.

Some parts of the state, including Sundernagar (10.2 mm), Bhuntar (8.8 mm), Seobagh (6.2 mm), Chamba and Manali (2 mm each) received rain, Singh added.

Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa registered a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while Manali and Dalhousie shivered at minus 1.2 and minus 0.6 degree Celsius, respectively, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Shimla, Solan and Dharamshala was 0.7, 2 and 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 22 degrees Celsius, he added.