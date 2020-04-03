shilpa-shetty-writes-a-heartfelt-note-to-mumbaikars-amidst-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 23: 33 [IST]

I am an 'assal Mumbaikar'… and like all of us, I've always known of Mumbai as the city that never sleeps! Never did I think that there'd be a day when I'd see the streets of my city empty as they are today. I have been seeing some of these images on the internet ever since the Janta Curfew and the subsequent lockdown. It's disheartening to see the city so silent, but also a consolation that 'most' people who are responsible and sensible are staying at home." She added, "It's a matter of time, I'm sure that together with our indomitable spirit, we will fight this too! Today, I'm grateful for belonging to a city that has stood the test of time and fought every battle in front of us as one unified force. I'm a proud Mumbaikar and Indian 🇮🇳❤️🙏🏻 #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day8 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona," (sic). With regard to work, Shilpa is set to make her comeback to the big screen with Nikamma, a film directed by Sabbir Khan, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, starring alongside Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash, and Meezaan Jaffrey. However, both films are at a standstill because of the lockdown.