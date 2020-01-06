shias-protest-in-kanpur-against-killing-of-qassem-soleimani,-sikhs-in-lucknow-against-nankana-sahib-attack

Who was Qasem soleimani?













Shia Muslims and Sikhs have hit the streets to protest separately in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Hundreds of Shia Muslims took to the streets to protest against the killing of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani. Sikhs, on the other hand, protested against the attack on Nankana Saheb Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Shias protest in Kanpur

Sikhs protest in Lucknow

Sikhs protested in Lucknow against the attack on Nankana Saheb Gurdwara in Pakistan on Sunday, January 6. They met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought the government’s action on the attack on the shrine in Pakistan. Rajnath Singh assured them that the government would take all steps to ensure the safety of Sikhs and their shrine.

Bangla Sahib Gurudwara illuminated to mark the 548th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak DevPRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images

Shia Muslims protest in Kanpur

In Kanpur’s Phoolbagh area, Shia Muslims staged a protest on Sunday evening, January 6, against the killing of Iran’s Quds army General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack by the US. General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force and the mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike on Friday in Baghdad

Donald Trump ordered killing of powerful Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.Twitter

The protesters also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to order strict action against a TV news channel for projecting General Qassem Soleimani as a terrorist. “We have faxed a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against a TV news channel which projected General Qasem Soleimani as a terrorist,” said the group of Shia protesters.