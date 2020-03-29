shia-labeouf-and-ex-mia-goth-raise-questions-about-their-relationship-after-they-appear-to-have-rekindled-their-romance

Has Shia LaBeouf rekindled his romance with ex-wife Mia Goth? The Transformers star was spotted over the weekend in Pasadena, California, enjoying the outdoors with Goth, and he was also wearing a wedding band despite the fact that he and Goth apparently filed for divorce in 2018.

According to TMZ, Cameras caught LaBeouf packing on the PDA with Goth in the middle of California’s shelter-in-place order, and the 33-year-old actor also showed off his ripped physique that is covered in tattoos while dancing around and appearing to be in a great mood.

The biggest mystery about LaBeouf and Goth’s outing together is that he was wearing a wedding band, and she was also wearing a diamond ring and wedding band. The rings are easy to see in one pic where the couple is sitting next to each other on a bench as she leans in to LaBeouf with her hand on his knee.

At the Academy Awards in February, LaBeouf also wore the wedding band, but neither the actor or his reps have confirmed that he and Goth are back together.

LaBeouf and Goth met in 2012 when they filmed the Lars Von Trier NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Two years later, LaBeouf directed Goth in a music video. The couple dated on and off for four years until they tied the knot in October 2016 in a non-traditional Las Vegas ceremony that fans were able to watch via an internet live-stream.

“We’re proud of it — it was love,” LaBeouf said of the unique ceremony during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Even though the couple had a ceremony, the Clark County of Nevada claimed that they weren’t legally married because no one filed a marriage license.

“Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas,” the court wrote in a Tweet.

It still isn’t clear if LaBeouf and Goth ever filled out the proper paperwork to make their marriage legal with the state, but a rep for the Honey Boy star said in 2018 that the couple had “filed for divorce.”

“The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep said at the time.

No matter if they were legally married or not, it definitely looks like Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are an item once again.



