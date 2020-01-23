‘She’s just a jerk’ – world’s worst cat up for adoption

A cat rescue centre have posted a hilarious advert asking people to adopt the ‘world’s worst cat’.

Mitchell Animal Rescue, located in North Carolina, shared pictures of Perdita on their Facebook page, with the caption: ‘We thought she was sick. Turns out she’s just a jerk.’

They stress that Perdita is the world’s worst cat for a number of reasons, the first being easy to see from her haunting pictures.

According to the staff at Mitchell, one of her main like is: ‘Staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again.’

Her other likes include:

The song Cat Scratch Fever

The movie Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero)

Jump scares (her specialty)

Lurking in dark corners

Being queen of her domicile

Fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick (vet agrees…she’s just a jerk)

In terms of dislikes, Perdita is not so fond of the following:

The color pink

Kittens (yuk they are so chipper)

Dogs

Children

The Dixie Chicks

Disney movies

Christmas and last but NOT least…HUGS

Clearly misunderstood Perdita is simply a goth in cat form, but due to her rather niche tastes she is being offered as a free adoption by the centre.

Despite this, she’s garnered an incredible response, with their post gaining 1,700 likes and 1,900 shares.

One commenter said: ‘Perdita does not suffer fools lightly. I think everyone at Mitchell County Animal Rescue are lucky she let you off light.’

Another said: ‘Perdita is my entire mood this year. Official mascot of 2020.’

Although the shelter quite obviously meant the post as a joke, a few people have taken offence at the way Perdita was described.

The joke is really on them, because Perdita’s death stare has now raised $595 for the rescue home and got thousands of people talking about her.

If you live in the US and think she might be the right fit for your home, Mitchell Rescue say: ‘She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space.