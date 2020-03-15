Sherlock Holmes Season-5 might not happen due to Coronavirus!! Cast might not be available for shoot gathering to avoid infection!! Details inside

The popular BBC and Netflix analyst drama Sherlock Holmes is a show that is loved by millions of people.

The inspiration for the show comes from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective stories. Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of Sherlock Holmes, and the role of Doctor John Watson is played by Martin Freeman. Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are the producers of the series for Netflix.

Already, four seasons of Sherlock Holmes has been aired now, and fans are awaiting the fifth season very soon.

Netflix has not officially confirmed Season-5, so the release date is so far unknown. Moreover, Coronavirus can be the relay for further delay. The shoot can only be done once the cast members are available to shoot. As for now, there is no news related to the same but we can hope things get better and we can see the next season in place.

CAST

Although at present, Benedict Cumberbatch is busy with Doctor Strange 2, Sherlock season 5 is supposed to appear on Netflix and the BBC with Cumberbatch in the lead role. Martin Freeman is also busy with some projects, yet he too is expected to return as John Watson. The other cast members are not yet confirmed.

PLOT

When the fourth season ended, the first chapter of Sherlock Holmes’s story has finished. The fifth season is expected to start with the next chapter and with new adventures. New villains are also expected in the story.

The viewers were awaiting the show for so long, it has been almost three years, and there is no news about the renewal yet. It is reported that it was already canceled very long ago. The fans even believe that it is not coming back because Season four of Sherlock Holmes had a happy ending, and BBC Network was also quiet regarding the show.

The showrunners Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat were also busy with a new project to work on so that they were not able to take up Season-5. And until now, nothing has been decided about the show.