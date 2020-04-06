sherlock-holmes-3:-release-date,-plot,-cast.-are-we-getting-a-third-movie-with-the-greatest-sleuth-of-all-time?-know-more!

We cannot deny the fact that Robert Downey Jr., like Sherlock Holmes, is something we all enjoy. The greatest sleuth of all time with a witty mouth is everyone’s favorite. The movie franchise is based on the stories by Arthur Canon Doyle. The first film was released in 2009, and the second one came out in 2011.

The second movie came out before the Marvel Cinematic Universe started expanding. After that, Robert Downey Jr. got busy with MCU, and other related projects and the plan for a third Sherlock movie was put on hold. However, fans never gave up hope on the third movie, and neither did we. So, without any further delay, here is everything we know so far about the third Sherlock Holmes movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 Release Date

We have excellent news for fo all the fans who have been waiting for a long time. We are getting a third Sherlock Holmes movie. Warner Brothers confirmed this and even said that the official release date is 21st of December, 2021. The movie will be up against Avatar 2 and Hotel Transylvania 4.

Sherlock Holmes 3 Cast

Fans can cheer as much as they want. Robert Downey Jr. will indeed return as the sleuth, Sherlock Holmes. Not only that, Jude Law, too, will return and reprise his role as Dr. Watson, Sherlock’s friend, and crime-solving partner. However, the rest of the cast details have not been released yet. We would love to see Rachel Adams as the cunning Irene Adler again.

Sherlock Holmes 3 Plot

No details about the plot have been revealed yet. While it would be a delight to see Moriarty again, we can also expect a new villain. This is indeed going to be exciting!