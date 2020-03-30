Sheriff: Rumors about police enforcing stay-at-home order ‘unreal’

Posted by — March 30, 2020
by: Susan Samples

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 12: 51 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 01: 01 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County’s sheriff says his deputies are not stopping people to ask where they’re going.

Sheriff Steve Kempker said his department has
not written any tickets for stay-at-home violations nor submitted any such
warrant requests to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.  

“There are so many rumors out there right now, it’s unreal,” wrote Kempker in an email exchange with News 8 on Sunday evening. “I have had about 25 plus of this same question you have asked.”

