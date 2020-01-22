shepherd’s-pie-with-porcini-mushrooms-recipe

Shepherd’s pie was one of the first things I learned to cook. The process of making the meat part of the dish is one of those transferable skills that means that you are close to being able to make stews, bolognese sauce, moussaka and many other dishes.

Prep time: 35-40 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 50 minutes

SERVES

four

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp vegetable oil

500g lamb mince

1 large onion, finely diced

1 large carrot, finely diced

2 sticks celery, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

10g dried ceps (porcini) mushrooms, ground into a powder (I blitz them in a coffee grinder)

200g cherry tomatoes, blitzed to a liquid

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

450g hot, fresh chicken stock

1 tbsp mushroom ketchup

1 sprig each of thyme and rosemary

1 tbsp crème fraîche

For the mashed potato

800g white potatoes, peeled and cut into even-sized chunks

2 tbsp double cream

150g butter

2 egg yolks

METHOD