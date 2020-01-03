shellfish-stew-with-parsley-oil-recipe

For the five years that Prawn on the Lawn has been open, we’ve both worked on Valentine’s Day, but when we do find the time to get together, we’ll have fish, perhaps a shellfish stew, lobster or a massive brill to share, with a bottle of champagne.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

For the parsley oil

100ml olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled

3 sprigs of flat-leaf parsley

For the stew

8 tbsp olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 fresh red chilli

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

10 thyme sprigs, leaves only

A generous splash of Pernod

1 fennel bulb, chopped

6 medium-sized tomatoes, quartered and roasted (roasting is optional)

2 pinches of saffron

200ml white wine

150ml fish stock

600g live mussels

350g live clams

4 langoustines

4 raw tiger prawns (jumbo shrimp), heads and shell on

A small handful of basil leaves, chopped, to garnish

METHOD

In a food processor, combine all the parsley oil ingredients, blend well, and set aside. For the stew, heat the olive oil in an extra-large lidded saucepan set over a low heat. Add the shallots, chilli, garlic and thyme, and sweat for about two to three minutes, until soft. Add the Pernod and cook for a further three minutes to cook off the alcohol. Add the fennel and cook for about five minutes, until soft. Add the tomatoes and saffron and cook for another 10 minutes. Add the wine and fish stock. (If you want to add any steaks of fish, such as ray, bass, bream or gurnard, you could add them at this point.) Cook for four minutes, then add all the shellfish and cover with a lid to allow it to steam. Once the mussels and clams have popped open, about four to five minutes, drizzle with the parsley oil and chopped basil and bring the pot to the table to serve. Some crusty bread is a must.

Recipes from Fish and Seafood to Share by Rick and Katie Toogood (Pavilion, £18.99)