shehnaz-gill-doesn’t-want-to-work-with-other-bigg-boss-13-contestants-besides-sid-for-this-reason!

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 19: 54 [IST]
Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill surprised everyone by doing another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in the quest to find a life partner alongside Paras Chhabra. The model and singer then went on to star alongside ‘good friend’ and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla in a music video called Bhula Dunga. The number was a major hit amidst the couple’s (SidNaaz) fans and has been trending on YouTube. Post wrapping up her ‘swayanwar’ series and launching her single, Shehnaz told a media portal that she doesn’t want to work with any of her co-contestants from Bigg Boss besides Sidharth for the following reason. Shehnaz said, “No, I don’t wish to work with any other contestant. Sometimes, a lot of things matter. It’s better to maintain distance with people who don’t respect you. Self-respect is very important. Also, apart from Sidharth, I don’t think my chemistry will ever be seen with any other Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Hence, I want to work with new people.” (sic) On being quizzed about her relationship status with Sidharth, she replied, Talking about her bonding with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told Spotboye in a recent interview, “I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend.” Meanwhile, Sid and Sana will also be seen performing at Mirchi Music Awards. The promo video of the duo’s performance is going viral on social media. ALSO READ: Shehnaz Calls Mujhse Shaadi Karoge A Big Mistake; Says Her Family Was Unhappy When She Signed It ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga Music Video Out! It’s A Treat For SidNaaz Fans

