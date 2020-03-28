Shehnaz Gill Doesn’t Want To Work With Other Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Besides Sid for THIS Reason!

Posted by — March 28, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
shehnaz-gill-doesn’t-want-to-work-with-other-bigg-boss-13-contestants-besides-sid-for-this-reason!

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 21: 32 [IST]
Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill surprised everyone by doing another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in the quest to find a life partner alongside Paras Chhabra. The model and singer then went on to star alongside ‘good friend’ and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla in a music video called Bhula Dunga. The number was a major hit amidst the couple’s (SidNaaz) fans and has been trending on YouTube. Post wrapping up her ‘swayanwar’ series and launching her single, Shehnaz told a media portal that she doesn’t want to work with any of her co-contestants from Bigg Boss besides Sidharth for the following reason. Shehnaz said, “No, I don’t wish to work with any other contestant. Sometimes, a lot of things matter. It’s better to maintain distance with people who don’t respect you. Self-respect is very important. Also, apart from Sidharth, I don’t think my chemistry will ever be seen with any other Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Hence, I want to work with new people.” (sic) On being quizzed about her relationship status with Sidharth, she replied, Talking about her bonding with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told Spotboye in a recent interview, “I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend.” Meanwhile, Sid and Sana will also be seen performing at Mirchi Music Awards. The promo video of the duo’s performance is going viral on social media. ALSO READ: Shehnaz Calls Mujhse Shaadi Karoge A Big Mistake; Says Her Family Was Unhappy When She Signed It ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga Music Video Out! It’s A Treat For SidNaaz Fans

You May Also Like

tyga-joins-curtis-roach-to-remix-his-viral-tiktok-video-in-their-new-song,-‘bored-in-the-house’

Tyga Joins Curtis Roach To Remix His Viral TikTok Video In Their New Song, ‘Bored In The House’

isaac-okoro-is-a-lottery-talent-with-one-major-question-mark

Isaac Okoro Is A Lottery Talent With One Major Question Mark

tom-hanks-and-rita-wilson-have-returned-home-after-their-coronavirus-quarantine-in-australia

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Returned Home After Their Coronavirus Quarantine In Australia

watch-two-queens-battle-it-out-lip-syncing-to-kim-petras’-‘heart-to-break’-on-‘ru-paul’s-drag-race’

Watch Two Queens Battle It Out Lip Syncing To Kim Petras’ ‘Heart To Break’ On ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *