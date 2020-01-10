sheffield-united-vs-west-ham,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

He’s back. West Ham’s season has gone all wrong and the only man for the job is the Chosen One, the same Chosen One who was allowed to leave not so long ago because he didn’t seem like the right man to lead the club. What has changed since then?

Other than Pellegrini being sacked and the millions spent on players who haven’t shown enough to suggest the team is capable of finishing anywhere near the top six they were aiming for. Other than those things, it’s the same.

And who’s to say Moyes isn’t a genius move? His return has brought about a 100 per cent winning record for the West Hams, and with time, he might be able to give them some actual foundations to build from and improve. He certainly wants to anyway, as he told Sky Sports recently:

“West Ham need to grow first. I don’t think we can go from the position that we are in at the moment to a European or Champions League place right away. I think you have to grow as a club. “I think you have to go stage by stage. I would love to say that it will be really quick and we could get there immediately. I think that comes from stability, having a manager who is there for a while growing the team. “Having people who are not just coming in for a couple of years and then moving on again. I would love to be given the opportunity to do that because I think I am good at it and I think I can do that. “That’s the way I see it, it doesn’t always happen now in football because jobs are shorter than they were in the past. I think West Ham could really do with a period of stability.”

Kick off is at 8pm, team news to follow in a minute.