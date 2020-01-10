sheffield-united-v-west-ham:-how-to-watch-friday-night-football-on-tv-and-live-stream

Sheffield United host West Ham in the opening Premier League clash of the weekend.

The Blades are winless in three but remain in the top eight – a testament to their remarkable efforts so far.

Chris Wilder’s side can’t be criticised too harshly though, with their back-to-back defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool.

West Ham arrive in high spirits following the successful impact of David Moyes’ return.

The Hammers have won both of Moyes’ opening games to nil – a 4-0 win over Bournemouth and 2-0 FA Cup triumph against Gillingham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield United v West Ham?

Sheffield United v West Ham will kick off at 8: 00pm on Friday 10th January 2020.

How to watch Sheffield United v West Ham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7: 00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Grab a Sky Sports Day Pass for just £9.99

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Moyes appears to be a decent fit with West Ham despite his failings in a previous relegation battle with Sunderland.

He steadied the ship last time and is showing signs of a similar effect in 2019/20.

This won’t be a classic by any stretch, but it will be a close one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 West Ham