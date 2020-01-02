sheffield-united-join-race-to-sign-nice-midfielder-adrien-tameze-and-are-keen-to-wrap-up-deal-quickly

Sheffield United have joined the race for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze and want to wrap up a deal to keep him away from their Premier League rivals.

Chris Wilder has been looking to bolster his squad and Tameze is on his wishlist to ease the workload of Oliver Norwood, John Lundstram and John Fleck, who have been his midfield three for most of the season.

Aston Villa, Southampton and Burnley have been looking at Tameze, 25, who will be allowed by Patrick Vieira to move to England on a six-month loan deal for the second half of the campaign.

Tameze has started seven Ligue 1 games this season but has been on the bench recently and will be granted a loan to compete for regular football.

The former France youth international was on Villa’s radar as cover in central midfield following John McGinn’s injury.