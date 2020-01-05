sheffield-united-beat-non-league-fylde-despite-manager chris-wilder’s-wholesale-changes-for-fa-cup-tie

Chris Wilder’s priority is clearly the Premier League but his second-string made into the next round of the FA Cup despite a late scare.
The Sheffield United manager changed his entire team and had Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke on the scoresheet either side of the break. Jordan Williams pulled a goal back but there was no money-spinning replay for the non-league visitors.
Wilder gave his fringe players the chance to force their way into a team flirting with the European places and largely settled the first half of the campaign.
Robinson gave them an early lead, although there was a slice of fortune about his opener. He latched into Luke Freeman’s cross before turning and seeing his finish deflect into the bottom off Neill Byrne.
Clarke hit the crossbar in the first half when Freeman set up another chance, this time with a corner. But he doubled the lead on the hour mark when he fired home for his first of the season.
Ravel Morrison had split open the Fylde defence for Freeman to hit the post, with Clarke slotting in the rebound.
Fylde were given hope with 12 minutes left when Williams lobbed Dean Henderson after getting sent through by Dan Bradley.
Henderson had come on after Michael Verrips was taken off with a head injury suffered when colliding with team-mate Kean Bryan. The other casualty of the afternoon was assistant referee Peter Kirkup, who was ill and needed replacing at half-time.
Williams had a chance to force a replay but his finish was saved by Henderson at the near post.
Match details
Sheffield United (3-5-2): Verrips (Henderson, 41); Bryan, Rodwell (Basham, 58), Jagielka; K Freeman, Morrison, Besic, L Freeman, Osborn; Robinson (Stearman, 88), Clarke.
Substitutes not used: Fleck, O’Connell, McBurnie, Sharp.
Booked: Osborn.
Goals: Robinson (8), Clarke (60).
Fylde (4-3-3): Hornby; Burke, Byrne, Whitmore, Jameson; Croasdale, Haughton (Yeates, 65), Philliskirk; Bradley (Craigen, 85), Rowe (Willoughby, 65), Williams.
Substitutes not used: Montrose, Taylor, Lavercombe, Kellet.
Goal: Williams (78).
Referee: Jarred Gillett.
Attendance: 11,133.